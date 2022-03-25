SEBRING — Public Safety Director Ellison Laney Stearns just can’t stay away from firefighting.
“I love what I do,” said Stearns, director of Public Safety and chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue. “It lives inside me. It’s not a job.”
For him, it started at age 5. The house across the street caught fire, and he watched firefighters lay hose down the street to a hydrant.
“I can vividly see it today,” Stearns recalls, seated at his desk at Highlands County Fire Rescue Headquarters in Sebring.
He had forgotten it until after he became a firefighter, he said. His first career choice was criminal justice, on a football scholarship, but an injury and knee surgery changed that.
While in rehabilitation, a friend’s father — a firefighter — convinced him a 24-hours-on/48-hours-off firefighter shift was better than eight hours per day in law enforcement.
“So I joined,” Stearns said.
He put in 44 years, starting in 1975 in Broward County with the Peters Road Volunteer Fire Department and then 22 years with the Lauderhill Fire Department where he became battalion chief. He joined the City of Plantation Fire Department in 1981, and became fire marshal in 2001 and an executive officer in 2010.
Stearns was part of the team that created and integrated the Rescue Division into the fire department, he said, transitioning from all-volunteer to a combined volunteer/paid department. He hopes to relearn that balance for Highlands’ newly-combined department.
Along the way, he worked as an athletic supervisor for adult sports, as Parks and Recreation Director for Plantation and sat on the Plantation Athletic League board. After retirement from fire services, he got hired as athletic director for three years at American Heritage School in Delray Beach.
However, he missed the interaction and camaraderie of firefighters, and put his resume back out, figuring that if something came up, he’d take the job. If not, he’d retired.
Highlands County hired him last year to succeed Marc Bashoor.
Stearns said retirees fleeing Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties come to Highlands County for cheaper living and less crowded neighborhoods, roads and restaurants. He warns that as a community grows, residents expect the fire service to provide the same levels of service as where they left.
He’s continuing work on projects to update and expand the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), now more than 20 years old, and Station 36 for Lake Placid Police Department, even as funding gets difficult to secure. He feels confident in the commitment of the current Board of County Commissioners.
“These people, they want to do more. They want to make it better,” Stearns said of officials and the crew members.
Stearns said he also lacks experience, locally.
“I have zero years of institutional knowledge,” Stearns said. “Every day is a new day for me.”
For that reason, he’s happy to see HCFR’s new integrated report system. It lets him read up each day on what fire and medical crews are doing. He wants to get to know them, and award them for the good work they do as they do it.
“They don’t know me and I don’t know them,” Stearns said. “It’s like an adoption. We have to learn each other and grow.”