According to the early 17th Century Cartesian writings, “Cogito ergo sum”, which is Latin for “I think, therefore, I am” (1637) is a quest that man has wrestled with through the ages to discover: “Who am I?” All the early philosophers, including ancient cave dwellers, only knew attachment to life through nourishment from the land which provided food sustenance. Over time, man diversified “existence” into hunting and gathering, planting and creating new inventions from the mind’s visualization to move forward and discover greater human potential. Reality has a way of confirming the existence of an idea that lasts through trial and error to sustain life. How does yoga fit into this spectrum of reality and the New Age?
Everyday humans make life choices on how to live. As a long-time yoga instructor, I have learned that each day offers a new discovery as yoga is positive practice to recognize and learn how to alter negative habits for improved physical and mental health.
In this predominantly technological world, yoga often attracts individuals who want to discover human talents stimulated from within, not from a computer, to create a new perspective for everyday life. Many yoga students share a belief in manifesting their philosophical ideas, initiating changes through a yoga practice focused on health, strength and wellness.
Yoga presents physical challenges to develop mental fortitude for long term health benefits. Yoga attracts those who want to shape their reality by creating personal goals that tackle health of the mind and body and manifest long term results. Yoga postures for health and fitness require persistence and practice. This is the challenge of yoga in the New Age.
Yoga influences new age thinking with philosophies that are certified with proactive behavior patterns, breaking negativity lodged in the mind and body. Yoga is a process of learning postures with expected results of gaining strength for better movement and improved everyday functions.
As an example of a pose to stabilize mobility, let’s initiate “Rotated and Extended Triangle Pose” as demonstrated by YMCA yoga practitioners: Darlene, Arlene, Ken, Linda and Jeanne. These practitioners are persistent in executing the best form for the most health benefits.
Moving into the posture, the body slowly lengthens through the core, as one leg is extended to the back and a twist is executed on one side. Slowly initiating this posture, the internal organs of the core twist to one side. These movements support fluid elasticity from the center of the body, through the legs and arms and stress is relieved when holding the pose. Through this and similar postures, we teach the body how to move easier in everyday activities such as reaching, bending forward and turning. This pose also moves energy through the internal organs for better digestion and flow of blood in the spine. When practicing all new poses, be patient and do only what you can do. Over time, stressful tightness will flow out of the mind and body creating harmony.
While concentrating inward when executing this posture, sink into the contemplative reverence of the 17th Century Cartesian philosophers: “I think, therefore, I am.” It will happen!