Every year about this time, I find myself getting cranky. This is because the federal government, in its infinite wisdom, usually steals an hour of my life this time of year.
I could’ve used that hour this year. Don and I returned from visiting our grandbabies on Saturday, after a long, tiring drive from Savannah. Even though Don did all the driving (and I love him for it) it still takes something out of you to sit in a car for hours on end. So, we were both fairly worn out when we hit the door.
So, that wasn’t an ideal situation to lose an hour in. An hour we could’ve rested and recharged before going to worship services on Sunday. An hour that would make the rest of the day easier because we weren’t playing catch-up. Even now I’m missing that hour even though I lost it days ago.
Enough is enough. I want my hour back.
There was a meme on this I saw recently. I can’t quote it precisely, but it went something like this:
Person: What happens on Sunday?
Crowd: Daylight Savings Time!
Person: Do we like it?
Crowd: No!
Person: Why do we do it?
Crowd: We don’t know!
To me, this is a fairly accurate summation. We complain about it, grumble about it, and make fun of it, but for reasons we don’t understand, we still do it. It’s weird.
I conducted a quick survey of four writers I was online with and discovered not one of us likes losing the hour. Granted, it’s a small sample, but I’m willing to bet there are few Americans who cheer at the thought of losing an hour every year.
Then there are people like my husband Don, who told me the lost hour didn’t bother him at all. But this is also someone who considers 4:30 a.m. a great time to wake up and start his day. So, I’m calling him an exception to the rule.
There are a lot of calls to do away with changing the clocks once and for all. Some point out that DST was created for a more agrarian society and the change isn’t needed anymore. In fact, there was a period back in the 1970’s where the United States tried year-round Daylight Savings Time. People complained of children waiting for school busses in the dark during the winter and working people not seeing daylight. So, it was scrapped.
I know that changing how we do this isn’t going to be easy. Right now, our computers are all programmed for changing at the appropriate times – what if Standard Time or Daylight Savings Time became the norm? Would we all have to upgrade? How would that work?
And which time do we settle on? Standard or DST? Both have their fans and detractors. I’m not sure which one would satisfy the most people. I do think a lot of us wish the government would pick one or the other and stick with it.
But this is government we’re talking about. My 15-month-old grandson moves faster than government does. Even I powerwalk faster than government works to make changes and believe me when I say my powerwalking sets no speed records.
So, I’m afraid that we’re stuck with this stupid system for the time being. Which means I must wait until fall to get my lost hour back. By then I may not care. Until they take it away again next year.
Let me know when it starts making sense.