No turtle neck or baggy eyes, gray hair, your own teeth, no lima bean in your ear. Your hair was on your head, not your eyes. No grunting to get out of your chair. You waltzed to the tune “It’s 3 o’clock in the morning.” Now that’s your time to go to the bathroom. Is Guy Lombardo still alive?
You walked to school, carried your own lunch. You had chores to do when you got home.
You never heard of climate change. Welfare was eight hours of work.
You could still turn a girl’s head.
Those were the days, my friend. I thought they’d never end. Father time doesn’t stop.
Keep laughing.
Charlie Rosier
Sebring