Ian debris pickup is over, county chief says

Lake Placid's "claw" truck dumps downed trees and brush from Hurricane Ian in Lake June Park in September. 

LAKE PLACID — Laurie Hurner, Highlands County’s new top administrator, told the town’s council members that Hurricane Ian debris pickup is over in Lake Placid.

During last week’s council meeting, Vice Mayor Ray Royce asked Hurner whether it was true that Lake Placid and other area residents can stop putting branches and debris in piles.

Recommended for you