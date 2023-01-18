LAKE PLACID — Laurie Hurner, Highlands County’s new top administrator, told the town’s council members that Hurricane Ian debris pickup is over in Lake Placid.
During last week’s council meeting, Vice Mayor Ray Royce asked Hurner whether it was true that Lake Placid and other area residents can stop putting branches and debris in piles.
“The message to the (public) is, people should not be putting things out in the right of ways and expect that it’s going to be picked up as hurricane debris anymore,” Royce asked Hurner, who became county administrator on Nov. 17.
“That is correct,” she said. “Our county runs are finished; we have those taken care of.”
Ian debris is different from the leaves, grass trimmings, brush, wood chips, and shrub and tree trimmings collected biweekly through a franchise agreement with Waste Connections of Florida.
Hurner also said Ian produced 16,867 total cubic yards of vegetative debris in the Lake Placid area, less than the debris created by Irma in 2017.
“It was much lighter than Irma, Highlands County had much more of a water issue than debris issue,” she said. She credited power companies for clipping branches and limbs from around electric lines. “They took a lot of suspect materials out.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued the county a check for $6 million to cover Ian cleanup and other recovery costs. The county received $6.8 for Hurricane Irma in March 2019.
Ian debris pickup was slowed because the county had to obtain written agreements with neighborhood homeowner associations “behind gates.”
“We had to have those signed before our folks could go in and pick up those materials,” she said.
Hurner also told the council that Lake Placid does not owe the county anything from outstanding Ian costs. County staff audited collection agreements to balance accounts.
“The town does not owe the county money,” she said. “You would have known before now.”
Hurner also told the council that an interlocal hurricane debris agreement will be ready by the next hurricane season.