SEBRING — Hurricane Ian registered speeds of 72 mph in Venus before the power outage cut off readings from the National Weather Service’s network of weather stations.
Highlands County was spared the devastation Ian brought to the Gulf Coast, but the storm still packed explosive energy when it reached Central Florida Wednesday evening.
Residents from Lake Placid to Avon Park felt the roar and pounding of what meteorologists believe was at least a Category 2 hurricane overnight Wednesday. It was an impressive show of nature’s power, bending trees, wrecking sheds, and filling streets and yards with tree branches and other detritus. Trees fell in some Placid Lake yards, snapping electric lines at the street, the root balls tearing water lines and driveway foundations.
In Sebring, Sun ‘N Lake and other areas, heavy rain flooded streets, intersections and yards, creating small lakes and rivers. The conditions, paired with blacked out traffic lights, made driving hazardous.
The winds were strong enough to topple a refrigerated tractor trailer on its side on Placid Lakes Boulevard. Along U.S. 27 in Lake Placid, telephone poles lay snapped on the southbound shoulder approaching Heartland Boulevard.
The storm left much of the southern part of the county in the dark as the winds roared outside homes, cutting off internet though cell service was patchy even as the storm raged.
Highlands County was spared the western eyewall as the center of Ian churned its way northeast from Punta Gorda, crossed State Road 70 between Arcadia and Lake Placid, and walked onward through Zolfo Springs. After the storm winds abated, residents braced for a western eyewall that never came, thanks to colder weather that pushed against the storm.
“The strongest winds were to the right of center, but the western eye wall was very powerful as well,” said Rick Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa. “The western eyewall did not make it into Highlands County. That is not normal.”
The Weather Service released the wind measurements it collected before the power went out, but the real strength of the storm won’t be known until they gather data over the next three to five days, Davis said.
- Venus: at 7 p.m., wind was 72 mph
- Avon Park Air Force Range: at 8 p.m., wind was 69 mph
- West Brighton: 8:40 p.m., wind was 67 mph
- Lake Placid: at 6:40 p.m., wind was 66 mph
“We caution everyone that these are preliminary,” Davis said. “We have a network of weather stations that can be either from federal, state or county agencies, and sometimes home weather stations. Not all of them have backup power.”
The staff at the Tampa NWS station began working 12-hour shifts as Ian approached the Gulf Coast and are now tracking flooding from the Peace, Myakka, and Kissimmee rivers, as well as Horse Creek, and other streams. Highlands County saw four to six inches of rain since Tuesday night as Ian approached.
“We are all working long hours,” he said. “It’s our job.”
The tropics, thankfully, are quiet right now.
“Ian is expected to land in the Carolinas as a Category 1,” he said. “Behind that there is only one weak disturbance off Africa that may develop into something, but we are in the clear for now.”