LAKE PLACID — We’ve all heard the term ‘I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.’ Well, here’s another twist to America’s favorite dessert.
How about, ‘Take a mini vacation, eat ice cream!’. What that means is the owners of Divine Ice Cream want you to take some time off and come visit them at 702 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid.
David and Jeannette McClane recently set up their yellow ice cream van in the parking lot of the former Pizza Hut location in Lake Placid, next to Seminole Tire. They call their business Divine Ice Cream and feature Blue Bell Creamery hand-dipped ice cream.
The McClanes call it Divine for a reason – it’s a Christian company. It goes beyond just sitting down to enjoy a banana split.
David McClane worked as a social worker for 45 years in New Hampshire, while his wife was involved in child development. They now live in Sebring. They wanted to start a small business that would afford them the opportunity to meet people and get to share experiences with them.
David McClane said, “Ice cream always puts a smile on people’s faces.”
So, serving cones and sundaes is a perfect way to accomplish their goal.
You can take a break and relax under the umbrella tables Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to dark. The choices feature one, two, or three scoops in a bowl or waffle cone. Thirteen flavors range from banana pudding to pistachio almond, to Dutch chocolate. Then, there’s 23 varieties of toppings that you can add. Frappes, snow cones, popsicles, smoothies and drinks are available, too.
One specialty on the menu is ice cream a la mode. Pick from hot apples, cherries, or peaches over your favorite flavor of ice cream.
Food items are coming soon as well.
So, whether you just want a fast treat to go, or want to hang out a while, the choice is yours.
You can visit Divine Ice Cream on Facebook. Or you can call the McClanes at 603-321-5276. All tips go to various pro-life groups.