WEST PALM BEACH — Halsey & Griffith Inc. began as a 168-square-foot stationery store in downtown West Palm Beach in 1921, and this month the family-owned company that has reinvented itself several times is celebrating the iconic business’s 100th anniversary.
Founded by John L. Griffith and William L. Halsey, the company has persevered in the face of hurricanes, the Great Depression, World War II, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1991 and a 1993 restructuring, when it shifted its focus from retail to the copier business.
Longtime area residents will recall its heyday from the 1960s to the 1980s, when its store at 313 Datura St. was the place to go for office, art and engineering supplies, cameras and photographic supplies, books, gifts and greeting cards.
“Plus it was air-conditioned! Everyone in West Palm Beach shopped at Halsey & Griffith,” the company’s president, Robert L. “Robbie” Siemon, 72, said. James Waugh, Robert’s grandfather, bought Halsey & Griffith from the founders in 1948.
Halsey’s, as it was often called, became a regional chain with 11 stores from Vero Beach to Boca Raton. In the 1980s, Halsey & Griffith was one of the area’s top office suppliers, employing 175 people and reporting annual revenue of $12.5 million.
Many changes have occurred since then. In 2016, the company rebranded itself as HGi Technologies, after it moved away from selling office furniture and supplies. Now, Siemon said, It’s a South Florida leader in the copier business, selling and servicing copiers, printers, mailing systems and document-management systems.
“Halsey & Griffith has experienced many ups and downs, but we have been in business for 100 years,” Siemon said. “Halsey & Griffith has been a big part of the West Palm Beach community for the past 100 years and has employed more than 1,000 people.”
During World War II, manufacturing restrictions on items not related to the war hampered supplies. It wasn’t until after the war ended those supplies began to flow and business began to improve. In 1955, Griffith and Halsey died within six months of each other.
“In addition to selling office supplies, and furniture, we also sold art supplies,” the late Margaret Siemon wrote in a company history. “The famous Black artists, the Highwaymen, purchased or traded their art for paint and canvases over the years.”
While typewriters and carbon paper are no longer used, the Siemons emphasize that their mission has remained the same as a trustworthy partner for Florida businesses.
“What fulfills me is that there is a legacy, not just that of my family, but the good name of the company that we get to carry on and apply to different things,” Blake Siemon said. “We are a relic of a bygone era as to how we approach business. That doesn’t make us inconsequential. People still want first-class service.”