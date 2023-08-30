On Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened into Hurricane Idalia. An early morning update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showed Hurricane Idalia with 80 mph winds moving north at 14 mph.
Tuesday morning, Idalia was making her way across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. She is forecast to “rapidly intensify” into a major hurricane before making landfall near the Big Bend area, per the NHC. The infamous spaghetti models have aligned in agreement on Idalia’s path.
A major hurricane is classified as a Category 3, and have maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph. Forecasters are calling for the intensification process to manifest sustained winds of around 120 mph around 2 a.m. Wednesday. There will be a lot of sleep loss during the night.
The biggest concern for the coast is storm surge. A Super Moon will have tides much higher than normal on Wednesday.
Evacuations started earlier this week.
“At my direction, Florida Department of Transportation is waiving tolls in the Tampa area and the Big Bend. This will help ease the burden on families in the path of the storm,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media.
Florida Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said not to focus too much on the cone of uncertainty in a press conference Tuesday morning. Tropical storm force winds extend out 150 miles from the center of the hurricane, said Ali Davis, meteorologist with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Highlands County is not under a watch or warning. However, Davis warned there is a possibility of tornadoes with the feeder bands. They will “spiral up quickly” without much notice. She suggested to have a plan in place for the threat.
According to Davis, Highlands could see sustained winds at 20-30 mph starting Wednesday and be accompanied by heavy rain bands. In the bands, Highlands could have 50-60 mph gusts. By tonight, Idalia is predicted to move off to the east. The risk of flooding in Highlands County is “at least 5%”, according to NOAA.
Highlands County Schools will be closed on Wednesday and are expected to re-open on Thursday.
AdventHealth Medical Group closures:
Highlands County and Polk County physician practices: Open, closures to be determined.