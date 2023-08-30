On Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened into Hurricane Idalia. An early morning update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showed Hurricane Idalia with 80 mph winds moving north at 14 mph.

Tuesday morning, Idalia was making her way across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. She is forecast to “rapidly intensify” into a major hurricane before making landfall near the Big Bend area, per the NHC. The infamous spaghetti models have aligned in agreement on Idalia’s path.

