This home is located at 94 Grandview Blvd. in Lake Placid. This property is listed for sale at $182,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This is the one! The right size — a two-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home in beautiful Tomoka Heights, a 55+ gated community in Lake Placid, “The Caladium Capital of the World.” Truly ideal as a retirement or winter home with many upgrades and so much to offer.
This home has an open-like split floor plan with high cathedral ceilings, wood laminate floors, all new light fixtures, hurricane shutters and plantation shutters, and the interior was repainted with neutral colors including cabinets and doors.
Step into the bright, spacious kitchen upgraded with solid surface counters, recessed lighting, with a breakfast bar and fairly new appliances.
The bedrooms are a great size with plantation shutters and crown molding. Both bathrooms were recently renovated. There is a cultured marble bathtub area in the guest bath and a nice acrylic enclosure that was fitted over the tub and walls in the master bath shower that looks like cultured marble or quartz.
There’s also an indoor laundry room with cabinet space, a sink and the washer and dryer.
This home has a newer a/c with a humidistat, tankless hot water heater and no popcorn ceiling (it was removed).
In addition to the screened room, which has been repainted and with new screening added, there is a 10-by-12-foot open patio perfect for backyard barbecues and surrounded by nice landscaping.
Sitting up high on a pretty street, this home is ready for its new owners. Also included is the American Home Shield home warranty, transferable and paid in full. Make an appointment today!
Jeanny Campbell is with Re/Max Realty Plus. Call 863-381-1848. MLS#270439