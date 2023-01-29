The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of January and the beginning of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and the waxing of the full moon which will occur next Sunday. The weather forecast will be a warm one with ideal winds, perfect combination of sun and clouds and no cold fronts that will matter. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy ideal weather, enough to justify going fishing every day.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.

