The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of January and the beginning of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and the waxing of the full moon which will occur next Sunday. The weather forecast will be a warm one with ideal winds, perfect combination of sun and clouds and no cold fronts that will matter. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy ideal weather, enough to justify going fishing every day.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The first quarter moon occurred yesterday. The moon is moving into the solar energy path and will be at the lunar high point on Wednesday. And the moon’s orbit arrives at its furthest point from earth Saturday and becomes full next Sunday. In other words, the daily lunar periods will be strong this week and the full moon even though in orbit apogee will be strong as well; achieving about a 7 rating next weekend.
Weather Factors: Today we are on the third day after a significant cold front and a low pressure system is entering the state. Atmospheric pressure is currently beginning to drop a total of 0.10 in hg which will cause some mild downward adjustment today. Pressure will remain stable (within a 0.07 in hg change range up or down) until Thursday when it will drop 0.10 in hg as a low pressure system intensifies. Next weekend a mild high pressure system will drop temperatures seven degrees and increase barometric pressure 0.10 in hg, which is barely enough change to cause fish to perhaps move upward.
The wind forecast is not typical in that a slow moving low pressure system from the south will produce an east wind with a 12-mph top speed today, followed by a southern wind at top speeds of 8 mph Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 87-degree range which means water temperatures will be in the ideal feeding temperature in the lower to mid-70 degree range.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be ideal all week into next weekend. Sunshine will dominate but will have periods of clouds moving in, which will cause an increase in fish adjustment activity. Thursday’s forecast predicts total sunshine. Thursday evening into Friday morning will produce pre-front conditions and some rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Pressure will rise about 0.08 in hg Friday through Saturday morning, which is not enough to really trigger increased feeding activity, but perhaps it might in some lakes.
It should be noted that cloud-cover will not be a factor in next weekend’s full moon. Nighttime fishing will be good which means there will be less hungry fish 12 hours later during the underfoot moon.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:59 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:14 a.m. producing a feed rating of 6 or slightly better from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 48 minutes and remains as the same rating until the full moon week starts Thursday. A feed rating will then begin to increase daily by a half number every two days.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:26 and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 or slightly better from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. However since water temperatures are currently on the rebound upward, fish have been and currently are feeding during the warmest water period of the day which is from 1-4 p.m.
For this reason the moonrise-solar noon feeding activity could very well extend into a three- to four-hour feeding period. And as a result there will be no peak feeding activity but instead a moderate level of feeding activity throughout the four hour period. My notes indicate that I’ve been wrong half the time when these winter conditions occur, so…you could experience a peak period from 1-3 p.m. due to the moonrise triggering feeding activity as the water begins to reach its peak high temperature.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today and Thursday will have the highest amount of fish adjustment activity and with the moon being at the high point on Wednesday, I’m expecting fish to feed best during the underfoot and moonrise periods today and Thursday. And when the full moon week begins Thursday it will also serve to increase feeding activity during the underfoot and overhead periods of the day. Next weekend’s cold front will be mild and will only serve to increase fish adjustment activity just enough to increase feeding activity as some fish move upward a little.
Prime Monthly Periods: Feb. 2-7, strong full moon; Feb. 18-22, super new moon; March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During the Florida winter season, minor cold fronts which arrive after several days of mid-80 degree weather, cause fish to feed at a greater rate. A mild pressure increase of 0.10 in hg or lower, causes an initial reaction in fish to move upward even more than they already were holding at. And of course, they feed at a greater rate as they adjust within the shoreline shallow feeding grounds. Water temperature will not change enough to be a factor with just a seven-degree decline.
And it should be noted that any bass which were spawning will end their efforts this week. Water temperatures will be rising daily this week, causing females to hold their remaining eggs, hoping for another temperature decline which will create mid-60 degree temperatures.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.37 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Three of four gates are open four inches and flowing a combined 450 cubic feet per second. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
