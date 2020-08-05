My idea of making America great again includes presidential behavior where we do not have to cringe each day hearing the latest tweet of hate, unfounded claims and conspiracy theories. My idea of making America great again includes a president who is caring enough to understand we are hurting in a global pandemic like no other, and speaks to our pain. My idea of making America great again includes a president who actually attends briefings, and reads briefing materials. My idea of making America great again includes a president who hires qualified cabinet people, and actually listens to them. My idea of making America great again includes a president who does not storm out of press briefings, because he has been caught in another lie, or does not have a clue what he is talking about. My idea of making America great again includes a president who understands a common good, and a need for decency.
There is a reason Mary Trump's book is one of the largest best sellers of all time. We have known for a long time there is something very wrong with this man at the helm. Every page written, and document she procured tells us why this man is dangerous and unqualified to hold this, or any office.
Patricia Myers
Sebring