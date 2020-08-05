VENUS — One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. 27 and Ben Hill Griffin Road about 5 p.m. Monday Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol report shows the investigation continues into the crash and the identity of the driver.
According to the FHP report, a 29-year-old unidentified male from Ormond Beach was driving a pickup truck with a trailer attached northbound on U.S. 27 in the left lane. A 24-year-old male from Palm Coast and a 55-year-old male from New Smyrna Beach were passengers in the pickup truck. The report states the driver and passengers did not receive injuries.
The second vehicle, a semi trailer driven by an unidentified male, was also heading northbound on U.S. 27 as well but was traveling in the right lane. FHP said the pickup truck changed lanes in front of the semi in an effort to make a right-hand turn onto Ben Hill Griffin Road.
The front of the semi collided with the rear end of the pickup’s trailer. The pickup truck stopped on Ben Hill Griffin Road.
The semi traveled off the shoulder of the road where it overturned and caught fire. The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. A brush fire was ignited from the semi.
On the scene were Highlands County Fire Rescue Units from Venus Station , Sun n Lakes Station, Placid Lakes Station, Lake Placid, Highlands Park, Battalion 4, EMS units from Lake Placid, EMS 3, and Battalion 2. Florida Forest Service was called in as well to assist with the brush fire.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names in their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
According to the unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this if the 15th fatality on Highlands County roads this year. This is the third fatality in as many weeks. Identities and further information from the July 18 and July 22 fatalities have not yet been released.