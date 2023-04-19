Editor's Note

The events described within were part of Friday's Prom Promise, a reenactment of a crash involving a drunk driver student and friends who had left their junior/senior prom, heading to an after party. No one was hurt in this incident. It is simply a report of the reenactment.

A teenager lays across the hood of a wrecked truck while her legs extend into the cab. She has been ejected and has gone through the windshield. The blue prom dress that once rivaled Cinderella’s, was covered with blood. The young lady would later be pronounced as a “signal 7,” which in cop talk means a dead person.

Another teen sits unconscious in the rear passenger seat while a young man falls out of the driver’s seat onto the pavement of Roger Scarborough Stadium. This is the same young man who was heard talking about going to an after-prom party. He told his friends at the dance, he wasn’t drunk, “just buzzed.” He stumbled around and looked at his friends before calling 911.

