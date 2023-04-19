A teenager lays across the hood of a wrecked truck while her legs extend into the cab. She has been ejected and has gone through the windshield. The blue prom dress that once rivaled Cinderella’s, was covered with blood. The young lady would later be pronounced as a “signal 7,” which in cop talk means a dead person.
Another teen sits unconscious in the rear passenger seat while a young man falls out of the driver’s seat onto the pavement of Roger Scarborough Stadium. This is the same young man who was heard talking about going to an after-prom party. He told his friends at the dance, he wasn’t drunk, “just buzzed.” He stumbled around and looked at his friends before calling 911.
The scene that unfolded before the students of Lake Placid High School was a reenactment of a DUI crash. The event was called Prom Promise 2023 and was a tangible way for the students to see what could happen if they drink and drive – a crash that was 100% preventable.
Talk of the after-prom party, the crash and emergency calls were broadcast from the stadium’s press box. GNr Entertainment’s deejay Ben Rosen worked on the sound system.
The smell of Heinz Ketchup wafts on the breeze as actors and truck were covered in it. Thankfully, it is not the coppery, metallic-tinged smell of blood, which the condiment represents.
Lake Placid Police Officer Jose Becerra and Highlands County Deputy Sheriff Dewayne Proctor arrived on the scene first. Once Proctor pronounced the teen (student actress Corin Smith) on the hood dead, they turned their attention to the rear passenger (student actress Rilian Smith), who appeared unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle. Proctor is also a School Resource Officer.
The Lake Placid Fire Department and county EMS arrived on the scene. As firemen used the Jaws of Life to extricate the unconscious passenger, Becerra and Proctor focused on the “impaired” driver, whose real name is Jordan Thomforde. They put him through a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed miserably.
While firefighters were working on cutting the rear door off the truck, EMTs reached through the broken glass of the rear window to stabilize the patient’s neck. One firefighter finally covered the deceased teen with a white sheet. The visual impact was stunning and shocking to the observing students. Eventually, they removed the victim and got her into the ambulance.
Over the loudspeakers, students heard the need for Tampa General Hospital’s Aeromed helicopter to arrive and take the barely surviving victim to the trauma hospital. The helicopter landed in the middle of the field where some students play football and cheer on their team on Friday nights.
The devastated parents
The parents of the teenage victims, Highlands Lakeside Theater actors Dawn and Rodger Smith are married in real life and parents to the actresses in the reenactment. The parents were understandably distraught. In the performance, Dawn tried to reach her children in the truck and had to be restrained by law enforcement and her husband. The handcuffed driver was taken to the LPPD vehicle. When he had to walk past the parents, Dawn’s screams were bloodcurdling.
“What have you done,” she screamed at the driver.
A silver hearse drove onto the field next to the mangled truck. It took several men to pull the deceased teen from the wreckage. She was taken to the track and placed in a body bag before being covered with a black velvet blanket and placed in the hearse. The parents were forced to watch as their cries fell on deaf ears.
Wind kicked up and sand flew as the helicopter landed. The medics strapped the unconscious teen to their stretcher and loaded her onto the chopper. The whirl of the rotors took the helicopter in the air and off to the patient’s only hope for survival.
Real-life consequences
If this were a real crash and fatality, Thomforde would be charged with a DUI manslaughter and could face 15 years in prison, with a minimum of four years. In addition, he could have 15 years of probation and a $10,000 fine. Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz said a DUI with serious bodily injury could add another five years onto the sentence. He would also have to live with the death and near death of his friends on his conscience for the rest of his life.
“This activity has actually been conducted in the past, every few years. Students sometimes don’t understand the consequences of their decisions,” Coordinator of Communications and Special Project John Varady said. “This event has been impactful because it gives a visual representation with faces they know and recognize of what the potential worst-case scenario consequences could be of making destructive decisions. So the hope is that as we go into prom season, the students will remember this and they will remember what they see and what it looks like, and what it sounds like, and make the decision to never put themselves, their peers or their parents in the situation that you’re going to see presented today.”
Saving one kid
HCSO School Resource Officer Deputy Kevin Gentry was one of the main organizers for the event. It took some time to coordinate all the first responding units. Gentry said they have been planning Prom Promise since August and timed it to coordinate with prom season in the schools.
Lake Placid’s prom is this weekend.
Gentry said over 95% of the kids that die in accidents, alcohol is a factor. He pointed to an elementary school-age child who died on Sebring Parkway when the family was hit by a drunk driver.
“If we change one kid’s mind not to get into a vehicle with an intoxicated person, or not to drive intoxicated, we’ve done our job,” Gentry said. “I’ll take one. I’d like more than one, but I’ll take one.”
“If we save one (life), that’s worth it,” LPHS Principal Kevin Tunning said. “Deputy Gentry gets a lot of credit for this. He took the bull by the horns. He was the lead on this.”
Tunning was grateful for the coordination from all the agencies involved.
“They want to do this,” Tunning said. “It’s not an inconvenience to them. They don’t want to show up on real scenes. If we can make any impact, it’s worth it.”
Parents help
For the Smiths, the reenactment was a real family affair. They are all involved with HLT. Dawn and Rodger’s son Aslan organized the actors. Dawn told the Highlands News-Sun about seeing her daughter being put in a body bag, even if it was an act.
“I said ‘Look, I am already going to see my daughter dead in a car, so, whatever is the most dramatic, so that these kids, even if it’s one, decides not to get into a car with someone that is not drunk,’ ” she said.
Paula Sapp was also in the audience. Her daughter, Lindsey Sapp, died as a result of her injuries sustained in a crash involving alcohol in 2021. Two other young men, Austin Edwards, 21, and Cope Brewer, 18, died at the scene of the crash. Paula, along with Rebekah Wills, another mother whose child, Andrew Stephens, died in another accident involving alcohol, gives talks to students about alcohol and driving. Sapp includes the importance of seat belts and organ donation as well.
“This takes a lot of effort and time to do this,” Sapp said. “If one kid makes the right decision, whether it’s this year or in the years to come, we’ve changed history by saving someone. I have had people tell me, ‘You can’t save the world, Paula.’ If I could have saved one, Lindsay could have been the one. That’s the one that mattered the most to me.”
Sapp said she did “OK” sitting in the audience, watching the drama unfold.
“I was actually hoping and praying that the kids realize this could be them with the wrong choices,” she said.
Reactions from the students
“The reenactment showed me that drunk driving is very dangerous and if I do end up drinking, to either have a designated driver or call someone to pick me up or call an Uber,” Nataleigh Street said.
Caleb Andrews is a freshman at LPHS. “Today we got to watch the Prom Promise, which was a reenactment of a car crash,” he said. “This reenactment was very informative because it shows us how first responders handle the scene. Most importantly, it teaches us young teenagers to never drive with alcohol or foreign substances in your system.”
Another freshman, Chellyman Padro Rivera, was moved by the drama. She was grateful the first responders took the time to educate them.
“While I was watching the reenactment of the Prom Promise, I felt the sadness of the parents and the professionalism of the police officers and the EMS. It felt real and sad. I hope everyone watched it and learned the lesson that was being presented.”
Another student was moved by the events.
“The program made me feel like it wasn’t a joke and that real-life things like this can happen and it did,” they wrote to a teacher. “It also made me sad to see the parents because that’s probably the exact reaction, and that’s sad.”