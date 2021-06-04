For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the health care issue that has been on everyone’s mind. It is understandable since it has been about 100 years since the world has faced a crisis of this magnitude.
In that timeframe, though, other diseases and disasters didn’t press the pause button. There have still been patients diagnosed with such diseases as cancer and people who have sustained trauma. That means there is still a dire need for blood donations.
When you donate blood, you are helping people facing a variety of problems. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. They could be a cancer patient, an accident or burn victim, someone undergoing surgery or patients dealing with other issues. That need didn’t go away during the pandemic.
Different types of patients may need something different from the blood. Platelet donations are ideal for cancer patients, according to the Red Cross, because certain cancers and treatments can prevent patients from producing their own platelets.
Power Red is the ideal donation for trauma patients, like someone who is injured in a car accident. Power Red refers to specifically donating red blood cells, with the platelets and plasma filtered out and returned to the donor. The red blood cells are used for trauma and surgery patients because they carry oxygen throughout the body.
AB Elite plasma donations are also critical as they help stop bleeding in trauma patients and help burn victims maintain their blood pressure and other vital functions.
Donating whole blood is also important, especially for sickle cell patients who require multiple transfusions and must be very closely matched to the donors blood type, usually from the same racial and ethnic group. Considering how sickle cell affects African Americans at a greater rate, there is a need for those donors especially.
There is a need for all types of donations. If you are eligible to donate, we encourage you to help out your community by donating blood, platelets or cells to help those who need it. If you don’t know if you are eligible to donate blood, visit www.redcross.org to see the criteria for those eligible to donate.
If you fit the criteria, there are always opportunities to donate. Donations are always taken at the Sebring Donor Center, 6550 North U.S. 27 in Sebring. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, except on Sundays. A complete list of drives from the Big Red Bus can be found at oneblood.org by putting in a zip code. Some of the bus locations for the coming week include Avon Park Walmart today; Lakeshore Mall on Saturday during the Highlands News-Sun’s Hurricane Expo; Winn-Dixie at Sebring Square and Grace Bible Church on Sunday; Tropical Harbor and Dunkin’ Donuts in Lake Placid on Monday; Sebring Public Library on Tuesday; Walmart in Sebring on Wednesday; and Winn-Dixie at Sebring Square on Thursday.
A localized editorial from the Brunswick News, Georgia.