If you’ve never worried about your home flooding, maybe now is the time.
Or, maybe not.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is set to release a new set of Flood Insurance Rate maps for Florida and it could be a game-changer for homeowners who have never had a concern about floods.
Florida is blessed with water resources. That also means the possibility of flooding in Florida is greater than most places — especially if you live near a river or wetland and, obviously, during hurricane season. Some homeowners are not even aware flood insurance is separate from a standard home policy — although it could be lumped into your normal home insurance policy.
Every so often, FEMA will update its flood maps. These maps show the potential for flooding in your neighborhood and are used to calculate your insurance costs.
The new maps — available now to preview — were designed after input from local communities on changes in the environment due to development, watershed conditions and other data that can impact waters’ flow or placement. The idea is to present an updated idea of coastal flood hazards for insurance companies and homeowners.
Homeowners can get some idea of the dangers they might face from flooding by the color-coded, reflective attachments to stop signs in most neighborhoods. Colors of the badges are red, orange, yellow, green and purple and calls for evacuations will note those numbers. Red and orange are typically in a zone more likely to flood while purple is considered a safer zone.
There will be meetings to allow homeowners to look at the new maps and check out the impact on their property.
For those with a mortgage, flood insurance is required if you are in an area of high risk. That is why the new maps are so important. You may be in a low-risk area now, but that may have changed. And, even if you are not in a high risk area, flood insurance is a good idea. Regular insurance and hurricane and wind insurance won’t fix your home if water comes rushing in the front door in a flood.
Again, no one’s trying to scare you into spending money. But, if the new maps put you in a high risk zone, and you have a mortgage, you’ll have no choice. And, once again a reminder, that flood insurance is not a bad idea even if you are in a low risk zone.
Once water gets into your home, there’s no easy resolution to the damage.
