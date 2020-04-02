In response to a writer's latest letter to this paper about checking the names of the authors before reading their so called intelligent slant. Do it! I have been doing that for a couple of years now.
I have a list of total losers that I refuse to read. I know exactly what they are going to carp about. You cannot argue with idiots so why read what they try to say?
These times of unknown peril with the virus, everyone's mind is in another world. Why would any intelligent person want to screw up their day by reading a liberal loser's logic first thing in the morning? I realize that is an oxymoron because liberals have no logic, but I'm just making a point. Do it! Do not read the dismay!
God bless Capitalism, God bless our Constitution and God bless America!
Dave Doty
Lake Placid