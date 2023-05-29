Ill defendant to judge: 'Please spare my life'

Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker asked a judge to consider a defendant’s ability to get a heart transplant Wednesday.

 

A defense lawyer had a unique request for Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Wednesday: Find a way to sentence her client so he can obtain a heart transplant in time for his 65th birthday.

The defendant, Harold Franklin Waters, had already pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, and owning a structure for manufacturing drugs. At 57 years old, Waters has just eight years to get on the heart transplant list.

