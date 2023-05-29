Ill defendant to judge: 'Please spare my life'

A defense lawyer had a unique request for Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Wednesday: Find a way to sentence her client so he can obtain a heart transplant in time for his 65th birthday.
The defendant, Harold Franklin Waters, had already pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, and owning a structure for manufacturing drugs. At 57 years old, Waters has just eight years to get on the heart transplant list.
Waters’ cardiologist, Dr. Alexandra Joseph of AdventHealth Medical Group, testified at his sentencing hearing Wednesday that he has cardiomyopathy, which is the weakening of the heart muscle.
Waters, who has been in the Highlands County Jail since April 2021, cited his heart illness in a September 2021 motion asking a judge to release him on his own recognizance; if not, reduce his $27,000 bond reduced.
“The defendant has severe, life-threatening heart problems, (is) awaiting a heart transplant and (is) currently a recipient of a pacemaker and a defibrillation device,” Waters stated in his hand-written motion.
He also wrote the “stress of incarceration” and “isolation from legal assistance” during COVID could further damage his heart health.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada struck his motion because it was not filed by the Public Defender’s Office, which represents Waters.
Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker went to bat for her client Wednesday, urging Cowden to consider Waters’ shrinking window of opportunity to obtain a heart transplant.
“The national heart transplant registry will not put someone who’s in custody on the heart transplant list,” she told the judge. “To get on the heart transplant list, (he will) have to be out of custody.”
Waters, who is 57, will age out for a new heart when he turns 65 years old, she said.
The hitch? Trafficking in methamphetamine, the first-degree felony to which Waters pleaded guilty, comes with a mandatory three-year sentence and $50,000 fine; the other crimes to which he pleaded guilty added up to more years.
Whittaker asked Joseph, Waters’ cardiologist, the present state of Waters’ heart health.
“Is he going to pass away sooner or later? It depends on a lot of factors,” the doctor said. “It depends on his followups, his medications, and the current evaluation of his heart function. In the present time, right now, it’s hard to ensure. I don’t know his current status as we speak.”
Waters wept as he asked Cowden to consider his illness when sentencing him.
“Please spare me my life,” Waters cried. “Let me have my heart transplant, I don’t want to die in prison, please.”
Cowden did not respond to Whittaker’s request immediately, but asked for more time to consider evidence and review the case. When she had done so, she noted that there were times when courts have gone below sentencing guidelines when considering evidence of physical disabilities.
In fact, Florida statutes under “Chapter 921 Sentence” say a court may impose a departure below the lowest permissible sentence based upon circumstances or factors that reasonably justify the mitigation of the sentence. Those mitigating factors may include “a physical disability, and the defendant is amenable to treatment.”
She then sentenced Waters to roughly seven years in prison – not a large downward departure. As she does with most inmates she sentences, she gave Waters credit for the 25 months he’s already served in the county jail since his April 2021 arrest. That means he’ll serve another five years or so in prison, and with good behavior, Waters should be out of prison by age 62 or so – plenty of time to get on the transplant list.
“The reason for the below guidelines sentence is that you do require specialized treatments,” Cowden told him.
Waters thanked the judge, as did Whittaker.