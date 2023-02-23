Healthy eating is important. Managing one’s diet for optimal health is paramount to aging well, feeling your best and maintaining a balanced weight throughout life. We all get this and I’m willing to bet most really try and keep these realities in mind each day. It’s just that life often throws out delicious curve balls to get us off track. I do pretty good the majority of my week but apparently it is that time of year again.
I certainly don’t want to infringe on any copyrights, so I’ll just mention how a little girl asked me about some cookies. Always wanting to help a sister in her business endeavors, I stopped to peruse the goods. Apparently while I was busy doing life, new options had been added and one of them was simply too enticing to pass up.
A lover of s’mores, there is just something about a nicely charred marshmallow oozing in a most unladylike fashion through one’s fingers that equals a delicious moment of joy for this gal. Many will revolt at the flaming sugar, finding the charred and blackened remains distasteful. To me, it is a major flavor enhancer, but I’ll also toast a second or third to a lesser degree and enjoy that just the same. My love of camping and long nights by the fire go hand in hand with this gooey treat but – brace yourself fellow s’mores enthusiasts – you can now buy a box of cookies that mimics the flavor pretty closely. How did I miss out on this?
Assuming it would be yummy because how are cookies not a great snack, I didn’t expect the tasty experience I got. It was suggested to enjoy them warmed for best taste. This young lady knew her business. Removing my box from a parked car, the package felt warm so I broke into it and reached for the slightly squishy biscuit.
The filling was thick and just barely oozing. The first bite was my downfall. I have now found the cookie of my dreams and I should just be thankful they will only be available a short time each year. Of course, during my initial purchase, a gal nearby mentioned she had bought several cases-enough to last her the year-which initially seemed a bit much. It wasn’t until I ate the last one in my package that I marveled at her wisdom and forethought. I also mentally made a note to begin watching for those pop up markets manned by cookie salesgirls.
If you haven’t tried these yet, I highly recommend them. Of course, it’s not just about the cookies but also about supporting the dreams and goals of our youth. When you consider that each box of snacks helps your community and the young girls within it, why it almost seems like we should all buy more, right? When you think about it, even if the cookies weren’t amazing, it’s a great business model, but the cookies are that good. In fact, they are probably better than most other snacks. Here’s to eating s’mores and feeling really good about it.