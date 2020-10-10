Feeding Florida highlights the ability to help fight hunger with the Imagine License Plate Tag revealed on John Lennon’s 80th birthday, Oct. 9, 2020. All proceeds from the specialty license plate, which dons the late musician’s iconic self-portrait, go directly to Feeding Florida, the state’s network of food banks working to end hunger.
The specialty plate calls upon John Lennon’s song, Imagine, where he wished for no hunger and a peaceful world. Use of his self-portrait was authorized by Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in 2003 to help Feeding Florida in its ongoing work to solve hunger.
When she granted Feeding Florida this gift, Ono said, “Imagine is a great word to spread around and I was happy to do this because it is helping a very important charity.”
That need is even greater today due to COVID-19 and the financial strain it has put on Florida’s families. According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2020 projections, over 3.8 million Floridians are food insecure, a 43.5% increase from 2018.
“We are lucky to have a specialty tag where people can publicly show support for ending hunger and also give a financial contribution that makes a difference,” said Robin Safley, executive director of Feeding Florida. “Our food banks are trying to meet the increased need as a result of COVID, so every little bit helps.”
Floridians can purchase the Imagine Tag for themselves or as a gift for their favorite Beatles fan from their local tax collector’s office in-person or online. For help finding their local office or more information on the Imagine tag, go to imagine-feedingflorida.com.