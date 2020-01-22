One opinion from Sebring stated: “The Second Amendment was never meant to protect individual gun ownership. It secures the power of governors to summon the National Guard.”
Here is the entire Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Nothing about governors here.
Here is the entire First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
So does “the right of the people” mean something different in each amendment?
The Fourth Amendment begins: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”
Who are they talking about here if not, you know…us?
While this may seem to the uninformed that it’s a promise that actual “people” have a God-given “right” to “keep and bear Arms” it really means that if you fill out a small pile of paperwork, get a background check, get fingerprinted and pay money, you may be allowed to keep and bear Arms.
“Congress shall make no law…abridging the…freedom of speech.”
Imagine if you had to fill out paperwork, submit to a background check, get fingerprinted and pay money in order to speak freely. There you are telling a small group that Trump is the worst president ever and some guy walks up and says, “You gotta permit to say that?” I wonder if anyone would be angered by that, or would they just go stand in the permit line like gun owners do.
What if we needed a permit in order to be protected from unreasonable searches and seizures? If you didn’t have a permit, the police (or anyone perhaps) could come in your house whenever they wanted. I’d probably stand in line for that permit, too.
How can a reasonable person argue with the logic of: “The Second Amendment was never meant to protect individual gun ownership. It secures the power of governors to summon the National Guard.”? That’s like someone saying to you in a serious way, “If you don’t think Elvis is alive, you’re ignoring reality.” or “Come on, it was clearly an accident when Hillary deleted thousands of emails that were subpoenaed as evidence.”
By the way, you probably already know Trump is the worst president ever but I am so looking forward to his re-election. The statement “Trump is the worst president ever” is not necessarily the opinion of this newspaper.
Tim Dowling is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.