This property is located at 6725 Ashton Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $650,000 and is presented by London Mass, Realtor, and Sara Pipal, Broker Associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This beautiful home, located on a large canal leading to Lake Istokpoga, truly has it all. With three bedrooms and three baths, it’s perfect for a family who loves all of the niceties.
The home has a saltwater in-ground pool and has beautifully landscaped grounds plus two boat docks.
Not only does it have a two-car garage on the main home, but you have an additional detached, oversized two-car garage that includes a large entertainment/bonus room space with a wet bar and full bath. This space opens up to a large screened-in porch overlooking the water.
The home has had extensive renovations. It is the perfect home for those who are looking for spectacular water views, fishing and entertaining.
The home is located in the very desirable Sebring Park.
Lake Istokpoga is one of the biggest trophy bass fishing lakes in Florida and throughout the United States. This lake is beautiful, and designated as a Fish Management Area by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Largemouth bass are the fish of choice here, although fishing for black crappie (specks), bluegill (shell crackers) are very productive. You will see lots of wild alligators, birds like the osprey, snowy egret, bald eagles, and many others can be seen on a day’s fishing trip. Wild ducks and frogs are also plentiful all over the lake and typically seen while fishing.
Lake Istokpoga, at 27,692 acres, is the fifth largest lake in the state of Florida. The lake is generally shallow like most other Florida lakes, averaging 4 to 8 feet in depth. The lake is treasured by local residents for its recreational and scenic qualities.
What does Istokpoga mean? “People have died there.” It was so named by the Seminole Indians because in the early 1900’s, before they became a tribe, their people tried to cross the waters of Lake Istokpoga and were swallowed up by whirlpools.
The sunsets on Lake Istokpoga are unsurpassed.
This lovely home is in immaculate condition.
