Immigration in post-COVID era
A recent study concluded that about 600,000 children are missing. During the COVID pandemic, couples decided to postpone having more children or decided against having more kids altogether. This will have serious repercussions for the United States. In a couple of decades, we will have too few new workers and they will be crushed with the burden of too many elderly to support.
But wait! The United States is uniquely blessed. Central America is giving us their children, not by the hundred thousands, it’s true, but by the tens of thousands. These boys and girls are being sent here to escape violence, hunger and want.
It was recently reported that a single tribe of chimpanzees has more genetic diversity that the entire world human population. In other words, we are all the same. Not only as children of God, but according to science too.
We can accept the blessing of children coming to solve our problem of too few children if we open our hearts and overcome our racism.
L. Laferriere
Sebring