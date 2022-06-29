SEBRING — Highlands County has started growing again, and the county government wants to keep up with it.
That’s why the county commission, at its last meeting, agreed to set up the “Future Growth Funding Source Advisory Committee” to review and evaluate possible reinstatement of the county’s impact fees.
The fees, established 16 years ago in 2006, have been on hiatus for more than a dozen years, even since 2009, shortly after the Great Recession, caused by the subprime mortgage loan crisis.
Impact fees would have had new growth pay a fair share of the improvements that such development would require from county infrastructure, such as roads, water/sewer lines, and schools. After 10 years of struggle, the county created a countywide fire assessment to pay for much needed equipment and fire station improvements, and to hire firefighters for 24-hour coverage.
Since then, whenever the County Commission would need to renew the moratorium on impact fees, County Administrator Randy Vosburg has suggested the county look at re-imposing them. Before the county can do that, however, they have to have a study to see what fees are still needed, and at what levels.
That’s why the county will establish an advisory committee on the matter. They may find that there are other revenue sources the county can utilize to fill the gaps.
As of yet, no one has been seated for the committee. However, the county will look for applicants from the local banking, real estate, general contractor, developer and engineer/architect/planning professions.
Times and frequency of meetings have also not been established. So far, the County Commission has stated that the committee needs to decide how often to meet to accomplish the job of coming up with a recommendation.