Impeachment or Inquisition?
If you have been watching this debacle on C-Span it is hard to decide what it is. The words Kangaroo Court have been used and the one-sided procedures are evident in the process. The Democrats are very arrogant and full of themselves while the Republicans can only scream and holler to get a word in edgewise.
It is quite evident the Democrats have wanted Trump out of office since day one and they seem determined to accomplish that. The Senate however will no doubt not let that happen. The thing that is noticeable is that many of those politicians, both Republican and Democrat, are first of all going to protect their jobs and booting Trump out of office affects many a career.
What ever the facts are that are being considered, there is no question Trump himself has muddied the waters with his actions, speeches and tweets. As I mentioned in another letter, he is his own worst enemy. The man's ego is being tested even to the point of insulting a 16-year-old girl, Greta Thunberg , who was honored by Time Magazine as Person of the Year, because he thought he should be honored.
The whole impeachment inquiry and possible Senate trial will go on for the next four to six weeks, so hedge your bets as to the outc0me, but be ready to listen to this nonsense for another few weeks.
Hal Graves
Sebring