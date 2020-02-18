The facts on an impeachment trial; it's not like your civilian trial. A response to "Trial was a sham."
When Americans conjure up the image of a trial, many like the writer of the “Trial was a sham” will draw on cultural mainstays like “Law & Order," or personal jury experience, where the prosecution and defense attorneys arranged before a judge and a jury of peers awaiting the evidence against the accused as argued by the attorneys.
An impeachment trial by the U.S. Senate looks similar in many ways; evidence is presented, there is a prosecution and a defense, witnesses may be called at the discretion of the Senate president, but not normal procedure, and there is a presiding officer.
Despite the conceptual similarities, a Senate trial, formally referred to as a Court of Impeachment, is fundamentally different from a standard trial. For one, it is not a trial that is legal in nature. That is to say, it is not a criminal proceeding but a constitutional one reserved to the legislative branch of the federal government. An individual who is facing impeachment is not facing prison or financial penalties only removal from office and a potential ban from future office-holding. The allusions equating Democratic representatives with prosecutors, leads one to believe that whatever materials are contained in the articles of impeachment are meant to be treated as items brought forth in a criminal indictment, not true. One other difference in Senate trial, it cannot be appealed.
John Nelson
Sebring