SNS-hhstress082620a.jpg

Exercise is good for the body, and that holds true for men with prostate cancer.

 MAYO CLINIC

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide. It’s important that men are screened for the disease to catch it early, and a study in 2017 shows that exercise and physical activity as additional therapy may help improve patient outcomes.

