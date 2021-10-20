Thyroid disease is occurring at epidemic rates yet many physicians still do not know how to properly evaluate a patient for a thyroid or adrenal condition. Most of the time, you have to take control of your own health care decisions and lab evaluations in order to get well.
That’s what I had to do many years ago, so it surprises me that today there is still resistance to many simple lab tests that could uncover the problem. My book, “Thyroid Healthy,” gives you the simple education you need to empower yourself with information so you can get well.
As an example, for the last 45 years, doctors have been taught to evaluate a patient for a thyroid problem by ordering a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) blood test. Unfortunately, this is not the best way to determine if you have a low thyroid. This test, while very cheap has many limitations which is why getting FREE and TOTAL values for T4 and T3 is useful, along with a panel that assesses thyroid antibodies. Furthermore, the basal body temperature test should be part of your thyroid workup.
Just checking your thyroid levels or your TSH is not enough. The adrenal glands are connected chemically speaking, and if your adrenal glands are over-producing cortisol you will not feel well, and no amount of thyroid medication will solve it.
Knowing your cortisol levels are important because cortisol can raise Thyroid Binding Globulin (TBG) which then causes you to have reduced free thyroid hormone available to your cells. In other words, stress which raises cortisol will ultimately lead to hypothyroidism. Cortisol changes according to your circadian rhythm and should be measured with a four-point urine test such as DUTCH or another equivalent.
Adequate testing for this condition has barely budged in decades and as a result, you may be suffering needlessly. One more test that I suggest is for iron, specifically the “ferritin” test which is a good place to start. The reason I recommend drawing a ferritin level at the time of your “Complete Thyroid Panel” is because hypothyroidism often causes people to have a low body temperature. That’s why they always say they’re cold, even when the ambient room temperature is comfortable. The situation causes fewer red blood cells to be manufactured by bone marrow (which is temperature sensitive). So if your body temp is low and so are your ferritin levels, it builds the case for hypothyroidism.
It’s all about putting the puzzle pieces together. The normal reference range varies from lab to lab, but it should be somewhere around 70 to 90 ng/ml. There are ways to raise your iron without having to take supplements which can be very hard on the stomach.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.