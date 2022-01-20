SEBRING — Carver Park in Highway Park may soon get shade for the children’s playground and funds for restrooms.
Evelyn Colon, executive director of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, said it gets hot in the summers and that a lack of restroom facilities at the county-maintained park makes it difficult to have family or community gatherings.
Colon said the council received a $5,000 grant last year from Florida Blue for the sunshade. With an estimate of $16,000, for a 25-foot-square shade, she requested $11,000 from the Board of County Commissioners’ Reserve for Contingency.
After some verbal wrangling, commissioners agreed to pay, to keep the Highway Park Council from losing the grant.
Meanwhile, Colon asked the commission to fund half the cost of a $48,375 ADA-compliant restroom facility, also from the Reserve for Contingency. The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee had already approved the first half.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if the non-profit Highway Park Council had reached out to neighborhood partners, and Colon said they do that “constantly.” She said the Highway Park Council has requested a restroom for as long as she’s been with the organization and the community has asked as long as the park has been public.
The answers, she said, have sounded like the repetitive “Groundhog Day,” with refrains of “no money in the budget.”
“Thirty-three years is a long time to wait,” Colon said.
Kirouac, remarking how impressed he is with community-led improvements in Highway Park, said the county is facing $1 million in increased health insurance costs, and said there is no budget item for public park amenities. Commissioner Kevin Roberts, applauding the Highway Park Council’s work, also didn’t like for all the restroom funds to come from the county.
Both suggested staff take a look at county finances and come back at the next meeting with possible funding options while Colon looks for more donors.
Michelle Gresham of Avon Park Lakes then argued that her community doesn’t have a park at all at Lake Olivia, let alone restrooms. She asked if the commission could do something immediately, but commissioners told her to work with staff and get on the agenda.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county has a master plan for recreation, and is “overbuilt” on facilities, but he said not all of those facilities have restrooms. Commission Chair Kathy Rapp said there should be regular plans for such things, especially for places where children play outdoors.
“I get it. There are unincorporated areas that don’t have anything,” Rapp said. “Shame on us. Let’s get it done.”