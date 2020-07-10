A total of 77 cars are entered for three championship IMSA races July 17-18 at Sebring International Raceway. Headlining the weekend is the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race with 29 teams entered. The AdventHealth 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge Series event has 35 cars entered and the IMSA Prototype Challenge field lists 13 entries.
The IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship returned to the track at Daytona on July 4 with the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports entry of Jonathon Bomarito and Harry Tincknell taking top honors in the DPi class. The Corvette Racing team of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor captured Corvette’s 100th all-time victory and the first for the brand-new Corvette C8.R. The Lexus RC team from AIM Vasser Sullivan dominated the GTD class. The LMP2 class was not included in the Daytona field.
The eight-car DPi field will see four Cadillacs and the usual two cars from Mazda and Acura. There are five entries in the LMP2 class, along with the usual foes in GTLM — two cars from Corvette Racing, two Porsches and the twocar entry from BMW Team RLL.
The Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. on July 18.
The largest field of the weekend will compete in the AdventHealth 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge race July 17 at 2:30 p.m. This will be the first event for the highly competitive series since its opening round at Daytona International Speedway in January, with a field of 35 cars scheduled to start the two-hour race in GS (22 cars) and TCR (13 cars). Local favorite Bill Auberlen will be racing with Turner Motorsport in both the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring, as well as in the AdventHealth 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge.
While the IMSA Prototype Challenge field of 13 will be the smallest of the weekend, the highly competitive 1 hour, 45-minute race will be one of the highlights of the weekend for the limited number of fans in attendance.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.sebringraceway.com. The Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring will be broadcast live on NBCSN beginning at 5:30 p.m. All three races are available through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the United States, while IMSA.TV will stream these races and IMSA WeatherTech Championship qualifying.