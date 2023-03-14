SEBRING — Sebring race fans got their opportunity to see some of the racing stars of today — and perhaps the future — as the fifth annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest took place at the Sebring Circle on Monday. There were autographs signings and a question-and-answer sessions with some of the drivers competing at Sebring this week.
Future racecar drivers got to show their stuff in the always popular Kids Power Wheels Race, while the transporter parade through downtown is always a hit with those in attendance. With an escort by the Sebring Police Department, the transporters made their way around the Circle, honking their horns to appreciative fans.
One new feature of this year’s Fan Fest was the pit crew demonstration. The Crucial Motorsports pit crew showed fans how the tires are changed on the team’s No. 58 McClaren Artura GT4, which will be driven by Aurora Straus and Tampa’s Michael de Quesada during Thursday’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120.
Drivers taking part in the question-and-answer session were Ricky Taylor and Louis Delétraz, two of the drivers in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06, along with Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers Michael Christensen and Dane Cameron.
One question they received from the fans was, “Scariest moment you would like to repeat.”
“Every time in Turn 1 here is pretty much like that,” Cameron replied.
Tickets and parking are still available for SuperSebring weekend. Gates open at 2 p.m. today, March 14, for spectators, with practice scheduled to begin Wednesday at 8:55 a.m.
Five races are on the schedule, including two Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup series races on Thursday (9:15 a.m. and 5:35 p.m.), the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series on Thursday (1:20 p.m.), the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday (11:55 a.m.), and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday (10:10 a.m.).
Visit SebringRaceway.com to purchase tickets and parking in advance. New for 2023, no sales will take place at the main gate. All on-site purchases must take place at the Sebring Ticket Trailer located inside Gate 3 at the front of the Raceway property.