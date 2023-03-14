SEBRING — Sebring race fans got their opportunity to see some of the racing stars of today — and perhaps the future — as the fifth annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest took place at the Sebring Circle on Monday. There were autographs signings and a question-and-answer sessions with some of the drivers competing at Sebring this week.

Future racecar drivers got to show their stuff in the always popular Kids Power Wheels Race, while the transporter parade through downtown is always a hit with those in attendance. With an escort by the Sebring Police Department, the transporters made their way around the Circle, honking their horns to appreciative fans.

