SEBRING — Before gates open at Sebring International Raceway for on-track activities leading to the 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, dignitaries including this year’s grand marshal and several drivers will join a parade of transporters in the 3rd Annual IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest in historic downtown Sebring on Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.
Race car displays, question and answer sessions, music, food trucks, beer and merchandise sales will be part of this year’s event. At approximately 6 p.m., on their way to the raceway, more than 30 elaborately designed transporters and trucks which serve as both transportation for race cars and each team’s base of operation, will parade through Sebring and around the circle to say thank you to residents for hosting the 12-Hour Classic for nearly 70 years.
Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts grand marshal Thomas “Flash” Gordon, a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star and Highlands County native, will take part in a Q&A session on the stage inside the Sebring Circle at 6:20 p.m.
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers Renger van der Zande of Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing and teammates Kyle Tilley and Ryan Dalziel of the LMP2 Era Motorsports program will greet fans at 6:30 p.m. Owen Trinkler, Hugh Plumb and Matt Plumb of Team TGM, a Grand Sport entry in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay 120, will answer fan questions at 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Transporters will arrive on Circle Park Drive from N. Ridgewood Ave. and will exit on S. Commerce Ave. before returning to the raceway on Kenilworth Blvd.
Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, cameras and masks. A safety zone will be created for IMSA drivers as well as IMSA and CRA staff, and organizers request that spectators gather appropriately.
For more information visit the IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/425441801939517.
But local race fans don't have to wait until Tuesday to get a racing fix, as Sebring SportsCar Week actually begins today at Sebring International Raceway.
There will be action on the track beginning at 8:45 a.m. and the day will feature two Masters races, a pair of Porsche Challenge races and the main event of the day will be the IMSA Prototype Challenge race from 3:05 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the gate, which open at 8 a.m. Kids 12 and younger are admitted free.