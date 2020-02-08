Momentum is what IMSA will be carrying forward to Sebring in March after a successful edition of this year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.
“We could not be prouder of the performance of everyone involved with the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “From every aspect and group, it was a great way to kick off our 2020 season.
“Our race teams, drivers, partners and manufacturers produced a race weekend that will be remembered for years to come. The staff of Daytona International Speedway and IMSA hit all of their marks in delivering another world-class event for our most important client — the fans. As we look ahead to SuperSebring, the momentum we have fostered is sure to carry over and produce an even bigger and better event that weekend.”
The twice-around-the-clock season opener for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, won overall for the third time in four years by the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi, featured the most laps (833) and miles (2,965.48) completed by lead-lap cars in the event’s history.
The record distance was a product of a limited amount of full-course caution periods. The race was slowed just six times for a total of 28 laps (one hour and 43 minutes) and included an overnight period under green-flag conditions for more than seven hours.
Around the racetrack, race fans were everywhere. It was hard to see the cars in photos from the pre-race grid walk as fans swarmed the event to take part in the IMSA tradition of being up close to their favorite team before the waving of the green flag.
NBC Sports began its second season of IMSA coverage in grand fashion broadcasting the start and finish of the race was broadcast on network television for the first time. There were 17 announcers on hand to deliver all of the action to those fans at home from pit stops to interviews with drivers during 16 ½ hours of coverage on NBC and NBCSN.
Live flag-to-flag coverage on the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, the WeatherTech Championship debut of TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, IMSA.tv and the IMSA App contributed to 99 ½ hours of coverage provided to fans over five different linear and digital platforms.
And speaking of online video, IMSA’s social media channels video views doubled 2019’s record numbers. The 2020 Rolex 24 also delivered a double-digit percent increase in social media impressions over the 2019 event.
On the corporate partner front, IMSA announced a multi-year agreement with CTech before the Rolex 24. There are upcoming announcements of new partners expected in the coming weeks.
All of these positive metrics set the stage for a highly successful 2020 season that continues at Sebring International Raceway for the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on the weekend of March 18-21. Another strong field of upwards of 40 cars is expected to participate in America’s oldest endurance race, with the entry list set to be released the week before the event.
The SuperSebring event weekend, which also includes Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) event along with Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge races, saw a record crowd on hand last year. Attendance seems to be trending in a similar direction for 2020 as well, as the track recently announced its earliest sellout ever for reserved trackside RV camping spaces.
NBC Sports’ coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring begins on CNBC at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 and includes a seven-and-a-half-hour window on NBCSN. Complete, flag-to-flag coverage also is available with cable or satellite authentication on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com, and to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold subscribers.
IMSA Radio will have live coverage throughout the weekend on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, with complete race coverage also airing on SiriusXM Radio.
Tickets are available now from SebringRaceway.com.