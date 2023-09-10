When you think of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IMSA may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is returning to the hollowed site for the first time since 2014 with the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks, Sept. 17.
“The place is amazing,” said Sebastien Bourdais, who will co-drive the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R with Renger van der Zande. “It’s been asked a lot that sports cars come back and I’m fully anticipating a great racing weekend with a big crowd. This place deserves a big crowd because it’s such a big place, and I think Indianapolis being such a motor racing city is always responding well to good shows. We have that in IMSA right now.”
Bourdais’ Caddilac team has had its share of troubles this season and sits in fifth-place in the championship standings. But he’s won at IMS before in sportscars and would like to give a solid showing for the return.
“Obviously, the start of the season for us has been quite challenging,” he said. “We’ve just struggled to put weekends together. GM’s headquarters are not very far away from Indy, so it’s time for us to get that Cadillac to the front. And there would be no better place than the Indy road course.”
It’s great to be part of it with Cadillac Racing and it’s a home race with Chip Ganassi Racing, so a lot of things to look forward to.”
There are 48 cars on the early list, with 10 entries in the GTP class. The largest field is the 17-car GTD class, while GTD is the smallest of the classes, with just five entries.
The championship battle is wide open in GTP. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura of Ricky Taylor and Felipe Albuquerque holds a narrow lead over the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac of Alexander Sims and Pipo Derani. The Acura has 2,171 points to 2,157 for the Cadillac. The No. 25 BMW is third, with the No. 6 Porsche Penske Montorsport entry fourth.
In LMP2, the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports car of Ben Keating and Paul-Loup Chatin hold a 45-point advantage over the No. 11 TDS Racing entry. The No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR Ligier is third.
The No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus holds a 3,165-3,021 advantage over the No. 3 Corvette in GTD Pro.
In GTD, the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW has pulled out to a huge advantage over the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin and can clinch the title this week. The Paul Miller team holds a 375-point advantage in the class.
Action will begin on Friday, with the 2-hour, 40-minute TireRack.com Battle On The Bricks beginning at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday. The race will be aired on Peacock and IMSA Radio will have live audio coverage on XM 207, SiriusXM Online 992 and IMSA.com.