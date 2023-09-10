When you think of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IMSA may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is returning to the hollowed site for the first time since 2014 with the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks, Sept. 17.

“The place is amazing,” said Sebastien Bourdais, who will co-drive the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R with Renger van der Zande. “It’s been asked a lot that sports cars come back and I’m fully anticipating a great racing weekend with a big crowd. This place deserves a big crowd because it’s such a big place, and I think Indianapolis being such a motor racing city is always responding well to good shows. We have that in IMSA right now.”

