SEBRING — The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship didn’t stop at Sebring in March, as the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts was postponed until November. But Sebring International Raceway will be holding an IMSA race before then, as a July race at SIR was added to the WeatherTech calendar on Friday.
The revised IMSA schedule shows the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returning to action on July 3-4 at Daytona International Speedway, with a two-hour and 40-minute night race on July 4.
The series moves to Sebring on July 17-18 for another two-hour and 40-minute sprint race on July 18. While fans will not be permitted at either of the July events, both races will be televised live on NBCSN.
Sebring International Raceway Senior Director, Marketing, Business Development & Communications John Story said the television aspect is huge for the series and for the teams and sponsors, as sports fans have shown a real hunger for live events during the sports shutdown.
It’s also a great opportunity to introduce the IMSA brand to a new group of fans and Story said the shorter race format was ideal for those unfamiliar with the WeatherTech series.
IMSA also announced several more support races for the 12 Hours of Sebring in November. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge series races have been added, joining the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge, as the additional races for the 12 Hours.
“The addition of a new weekend of racing in July and the Lamborghini and Porsche events on our November weekend is great news for our fans and the entire motorsports industry,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway. “The races in July will be tremendous televised events and we could not have asked for better additions to the November schedule than the races IMSA has added.”
Sebring fans are familiar with the Lamborghini Super Trofeo — which held its world finals at SIR in 2015 — and the Porsche GT3 Cup races have always been popular with local fans.
“The Lamborghini races are great and are always highly competitive,” Story said. “Those races will round out a great four days of racing in November.”
IMSA President John Doonan said he was appreciative of everybody to work together to get the schedule updated.
“Our No. 1 priority since March has been to get back to racing as safely and as quickly as possible, and this revised schedule is evidence of that,” Doonan said. “We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and input of our IMSA stakeholders, and we all are very much looking forward to going racing again this summer and putting on amazing races for our audience.”
Naturally, IMSA personnel was thrilled with Friday’s announcement.
“Big THANK YOU for all the @IMSA personnel and especially John Doonan on the hard work in making sure we can go back racing in early July!” Pipo Derani said on Twitter.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back on track to resume the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway! We’re ready for July!” wrote Wayne Taylor Racing on Facebook.
Tickets for the November races will be made available this summer, and tickets for the 2021 SuperSebring activities, which will include the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 will go on sale this fall.