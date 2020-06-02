Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.