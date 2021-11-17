Racing fans who don’t want to wait until March for the 2022 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts — or even until January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona — to see their favorite IMSA stars, won’t have to wait long, as a number of current and former IMSA drivers will be competing in this week’s 24H SEBRING.
Wright Motorsports will be competing for the overall victory in the team’s Porsche 911 GT3 R. No drivers are listed for Sebring, although Trent Hindman, Patrick Long and Jan Heylen were the team’s drivers at Petit Le Mans.
The Heart of Racing Team will compete in the GT4 class with its Aston Martin Martin Vantage AMR GT4. Gray Newell, Ian James, Roman De Angelis and Alex Riberas are listed as the drivers for Sebring. James and Riberas both list the 12 Hours of Sebring as their favorite race.
Among current drivers, Ryan Dalziel, Bill Auberlen and Andy Lally are three well-known names, while many racing fans will be familiar with names such as Seb Morris, Kenton Koch, Markus Winklehock, Shane Lewis, Marco Seefried, Nic Jonsson, Robby Foley, Tracy Krohn, Kyle Marcelli and others.
Several drivers you may not be familiar with yet, but likely will be in the future include Neil Verhagen and Max Hesse, two-thirds of the BMW Junior Team. The third member of the team, Daniel Harper, was unable to compete in the race due to being a Gold-rated driver. Verhagen and Hesse will join forced with Auberlen and Foley, along with BimmerWorld’s James Clay in the new BMW M4 GT3, which will be making its U.S. racing debut.