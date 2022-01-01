LAKE PLACID — If there is one aspect above all others that make this town unique, it is the lakes that surround this village of fewer than 2,500 souls. The lakes sparkle under the morning sun, turn red under dramatic sunsets, and it’s a rare morning when one doesn’t see fishermen angling for bass or a family water skiing across Lake June, Lake Huntley or Grassy Lake.
In 2021, the Lake Placid Town Council took a huge step in protecting the water quality of those lakes. Secchi, the term of measurement for how well light extends in water, is a function of clarity. That clarity is dependent on low levels of nutrients, such as chlorophyll, nitrogen, and phosphorus – all of which are higher than is good for the lakes, according to Lakewatch, a group of local volunteers who collect water quality samples from the lakes around town.
The main culprits to reduced water quality is rain runoff from the ridge upon which the town is built, as well as agricultural runoff. Cattle ranchers, caladium farmers, and orange growers have water quality programs and do their best.
But the largest threat may be nutrients from raw sewage leaking from septic tanks around the lakes. Since the early 1900s, when Lake Placid was settled, area homes and retreats, especially those around the lakes, were built with septic tanks that have only aged and weakened since the early days.
Small towns like Lake Placid aren’t supposed to receive state grants almost seven times their budget, but that’s what happened in 2021. The Town Council – admitting they were taking a long shot – applied to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for a $40 million grant to convert nearly 1,600 homes to the town’s modern wastewater system.
“It’s the greatest thing that could happen to Lake Placid,” Mayor John Holbrook said Thursday. “This will move us into the 22nd century as we upgrade all those homes around the lakes and town to modern systems. The FDEP knows we’re serious about protecting our lakes and what we have here in Highlands County.”
The money will pay the cost of increasing the town’s wastewater treatment plant from 200,000 gallons a day to 1 million gallons per day. The new advanced wastewater treatment plant will purify the water to a higher and cleaner standard before discharging it into the soil.
The new system will also have new wastewater mains, collection lines and lift stations in the southern half of the Town of Lake Placid – from Interlake Boulevard south to the Intersection of South Main and U.S. 27, as well as:
- Lake June Pointe.
- The populated areas of Placid Lakes (especially around the canals).
- Highway Park.
- Sun ‘n Lakes canal area.
- The town’s industrial area south to Lake Pearl.
- Around lakes Sirena and Pearl.
- The north and east shore of Lake Placid (the lake).
- The north area of the town lying south of Lake June.
The Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center on the shores of the eponymous lake gets a lot of credit. The center, which can host hundreds of guests overnight, asked the town to sponsor it for FDEP grant to transition its buildings off septic and onto the town’s wastewater system. Once the state approved that grant, Town Attorney Bert Harris III and council members mulled their chances of winning a much-larger, $40 million water quality grant coming out of Tallahassee.
Harris called the request “a big ask.”
In November, the town got the news: The answer was a big yes.
The work is to begin sometime before summer 2022. There is planning to do, RFPs to write, and engineering blueprints to create. In December, the council decided to place Utilities Director Joe Barber in charge of the ambitious project. They will hire a new utilities director and name Barber the town engineer. That way he can commit full time to the years-long project.