Biden

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, en route to New Mexico.

 JESS RAPFOGEL/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s travel plan for his last big campaign swing before Tuesday’s midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days: He’s spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds.

Biden is kicking off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots.

