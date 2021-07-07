The theory of evolution is a feeble effort to deny the inevitable, Creation!! Evolution professes to be the intellectual answer to the origin of life, spontaneous generation. This claims life came about from chemicals found in rocks, dirt, water and the air. Therefore, life popped into existence from lifeless chemicals! That’s intelligence? Real intelligence would be to accept the Law of Biogenesis!
Claimed intellectuals also tell us that over billions of years, an amoeba gradually changed into a human via ape-like creatures. Of course, a “common Joe” would ask, “Where is the evidence?” And, of course, there is none!
Now we come to common sense! Have you ever seen four wheels of a car/truck going down the road by themselves? Of course not. I share with you an article, In Defense of Creation, by a young man, Hayden Polston, loaded with common sense:
“When one studies nature, he sees an intricate design and, thus, an Intelligent Designer. Atheists claim the evolutionary process somehow explains the complexity of creation, but a logical approach leads the individual to the conclusion of a supernatural Creator.
Life has been created with diverse characteristics that help it to survive. The Electric eel emits an electric force requiring a layer of fat for insulation so it does not shock itself. The first electric eel would not survive without this fat. In addition, the electron-emitting muscles are precisely placed within the eel to function properly.
The woodpecker has a sponge-like cushion between it’s head and beak so the great force it uses to pound the trees in search of food does not damage its brain. It is simply illogical to think that the first woodpecker would have survived without this; even if it did, why would they then require the sponge?”
There are those who want to join creation and evolution through the doctrine of Theistic Evolution. This is like mixing oil and water or trying to put square pegs in round holes. Certainly there are changes (microevolution) within the created kinds. The creation account tells us plants and animals reproduce after their kind! The prophet Elijah has a message to us: “How long will you hesitate between two opinions? (1 Kings 18:21).
Why are people so adamant against God as Creator and the Bible? It is very obvious they do not like the message of accountability to a Higher Power. So, if they can prove evolution is true (dream on!), then there is no God (in their mind) and, therefore, no accountability. Who then is boss? Mankind!! They also do not like the fact of heaven and hell, and then try with their corrupt minds to discredit the inspired word of God. Friend, such would be like denying the law of gravity. Denial does not replace reality!
These truths have stood the test of time: “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, they have committed abominable deeds; there is no one who does good” (Proverbs 14:1), and “The heavens are telling of the glory of God; and their expanse is declaring the work of His hands” (Psalm 19:1).
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns and viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.