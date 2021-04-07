In defense of our nation
On Jan. 6th, 2021, our nation’s Capitol was overtaken by a Democratic Socialist coup.
Our beloved President Donald H. Trump and his patriotic American supporters were blamed for this well planned and organized take over of our nation’s Capitol.
Hence, a take over of our United States of America, land of the free and the brave.
This Democratic Socialist coup must come to an end, otherwise, we will gradually lose all our freedoms, lose our identity as Americans, and will witness the continued destruction of our nation’s history.
This is not about politics. It is about being an American fighting for our God-given rights, protecting our Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
We must freely speak without fear, intimidation or retaliation. We must peacefully protest as American citizens.
We must safeguard our right to bear arms.
We, as Americans, know what may lay ahead. Coal miners, oil and industries, farmers, all religions, all races, all veterans, all Americans: It is time to take action as a United States of America to take our country back.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park