AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park is partnering with the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance to present a series of history based entertaining presentations. The featured speakers have been chosen from the Speakers Bureau of Florida Talks, one of Florida Humanities’ longest-running programs.
The first in the series, in honor of Black Heritage Month, is a presentation by Magdalena Lamarre, formerly a Full Professor of History and Sociology at Miami Dade College until her retirement in 2016. The title of her talk is the “Afro-Caribbean Migration to Florida.” This program will examine the migration and settlement patterns of the various Afro-Caribbean peoples who have made Florida their home and their contributions to its history and culture, with a special focus on the islands of Haiti and Jamaica. There is no admission charge for this program. The talk will be Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in the Avon Park Community Center.
In honor of Women’s History Month the second talk on March 27, 2022, features Martha Bireda, Ph.D. She will speak as “Pearl” to introduce her topic, “Powerful Doctoring Women,” and share the plants and herbs that kept enslaved Africans healthy on the Bellamy plantation. She will explore and examine critical issues past and present that impact our global society. Grannies and midwives were powerful “doctoring women” who provided the foundation of healthcare for Florida pioneer and plantation families.
The final talk of the series is set for April 24, 2022. Dr. Peggy Macdonald, a public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, is a native Floridian. Dr. Macdonald’s talk is entitled “Florida’s Female Pioneers.”
Some of the women who have shaped Florida that she will be discussing are Dr. Esther Hill Hawks, a physician who ran the first racially integrated free school in Florida; Harriet Beecher Stowe, famous for writing “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” who kick-started Florida’s tourism industry with her 1873 book, “Palmetto Leaves,” and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper, the first and only female Florida Seminole Tribal Chair and the first elected female tribal chair of any federally recognized American Indian tribe in the nation.
Funding for all three talks is being provided by Florida Humanities and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, the Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with additional support from the Heartland Cultural Alliance. Additional funding is being provided by the Avon Park CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) All three talks will be held in the Avon Park Community Center at 3 p.m. on the dates listed above. There is no admission charge to attend.