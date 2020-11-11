Soldiers in combat create memorable sayings during the heat of battle. These sayings linger on long after the battles are finished. A history of World War II could be made just using the memorable saying. For example, on a Sunday morning in 1941, an “urgent” radiogram went out to all U.S. Navy ships near Hawaii. Rear Adm. Husband E. Kimmel, then-commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet sent the message on Dec. 7, 1941, minutes after Japanese fighter planes started dropping bombs on the U.S. base at Pearl Harbor. The message said, “AIRRAID ON PEARL HARBOR X THIS IS NO DRILL.”
Also, from Pearl Harbor we have this one-liner that was turned into a popular song. The song describes a chaplain who was with some fighting men who are under attack from the Japanese. He is asked to say a prayer for the men who were engaged in firing at the oncoming planes. The chaplain puts down his Bible, takes up one of the ship’s gun turrets and begins firing back, saying, “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.”
After General Douglas MacArthur was ordered out of Corregidor by the President of the United States, he spoke the now famous line, “I shall return,” which was spoken from his location in Australia and was intended for the encouragement of the Philippines people.
During the battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942, Robert E. Dixon was a United States Navy aviator, whose radio message, during the Battle of the Coral Sea became quickly famous, as his unit of dive bombers contributed to the first sinking of a Japanese aircraft carrier in the Pacific theater of the second World War. The message said, “Scratch one flat top.”
In Europe, the battle of D-Day in June 1944 began with a short but famous quote from General Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eisenhower, gave the final order for the D-Day assault to begin, the assault on Nazi-occupied France, June 5, 1944 saying, “OK, let’s go.”
General Anthony McAuliffe, acting commander of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division troops defending Bastogne, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII is celebrated for his one-word reply to a German surrender ultimatum: He answered them one word, “Nuts!” “Nuts” was American slang meaning “no way” and the Germans didn’t know what it meant. They left without getting their surrender agreement from the 101st Airborne leadership.
One-third of all Medals of Honor that were given to Marines in WWII were given to the men who fought on the island of Iwo Jima. In March 1945, as Navy Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz observed the fighting on this island, he made a famous saying in March 1945. Nimitz said: “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, “uncommon valor was a common virtue.” Twenty-seven Americans received the Medal of Honor for their heroics on Iwo Jima, more than for any battle in the country’s history.
In July 1945, U.S. President Harry S. Truman warned the Japanese they would face a “rain of ruin from the air” (atomic bombs) if they did not surrender. They surrendered.
General Douglas MacArthur closed WWII and these sayings with his statement during the surrender of the Japanese delegation that signed on behalf of the Japanese empire in September 1945. MacArthur concluded the 23-minute ceremony by saying, “Let us pray now that peace be restored to the world and that God will preserve it always. These proceedings are closed.”
We have a lot of veterans and others to thank for these famous sayings. The vets experienced the pressures of combat and gave us a history of WWII through these and many more famous sayings. To all you veterans, we salute you and we say thank you.
Dr. George Janvier is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.