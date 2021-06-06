During a recent birding trip, our topic of conversation got onto the amazing differences seen in the world of birds. Whether you’re discussing the differences between species or genders, birds provide an array of interesting variations and seemingly endless contradictions. This is a hobby that truly can span a lifetime because it takes a while to learn about these fascinating forms of wildlife.
For example, did you know that many male songbirds have melodious tunes far greater in complexity than the females they are courting? It’s all about securing a mate and the best crooner gets the gal. This is also why some species have extravagant feathers or plumage. The fancier he is, the more likely a female will decide he is worth her time. Like an expensive or sporty car, it’s all about the flash and promise of future security or in this case, a better brood.
Of course, all that preening, and prancing can be downright dangerous for the males. Many species of birds boast brighter, bolder colored males, consider our Northern Cardinal. The bold, striking differences in plumage reflect the competition to be the most noticeable among the flock to garner the opportunity to mate. This makes them more noticeable to the females, but also more readily seen by predators too. Drab females are better able to fade into the brush and perhaps survive another day. That’s important when you’re raising young.
Have you ever heard it mentioned how couples begin to look alike after decades together? You might find it interesting that among monogamous birds, those that pair with a mate for life, plumage is usually similar, rather than obviously different. This perhaps gentler life does not require the annual choosing of a mate and the bold, competitive performances of that process among males.
It’s not all about looks however, size really does matter. Among many species of birds, males are larger than females. This provides safety and the ability to compete for mates. In birds of prey, however, females outsize the males. Whether this is to afford better hunting prowess or increased health for egg laying females isn’t certain, but the differences are easily discernible to the eye if you see a pair together.
Then there’s the elaborate vocalizations, bird song, used to capture the female’s attentions. Our Northern Mockingbird is one such species that has a huge range and males will impress females with their ongoing melodious wooing. Ladies love a good love song and male mockingbirds readily deliver them.
From bizarre dances to flowing plumes along with changes in bill, skin, leg and feather colors, many species of birds wow their mates with extravagant options. Shorebirds, ducks, and herons all sport changes that can make you scratch your head trying to figure out what species you’re viewing unless your bird guide provides seasonal variations.