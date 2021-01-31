AVON PARK — At first glance, Daffne Cruz is an average 29-year-old woman who is the Dean of Students at Boone Middle School in Polk County. However, dig a little deeper and you will find a female business owner with a need for speed.
Cruz is not just any business owner, she is a minority living the dream in a man’s world. She is the Latina owner of Strictly Royal Racing at 1207 W. Pleasant St., where she shares the building with Montague Family Towing. Jermaine Montague is perhaps her best friend and is also a mechanical mentor of hers.
By day, Cruz works with students but on nights and weekends, she can be found fabricating, installing and modifying cars in her shop. Cruz said her shop isn’t just a custom shop, they (Montague and Cruz) install front splitters, prochargers, air intakes, long tube headers and more.
Cruz said most people chose one profession and stick with it but she wanted to pursue both of her passions.
“My mom, Daffne Vazquez, has always told me ‘it’s not what you do, it’s how you do it,’” Cruz said. “So, everything I do, I do with passion.”
Cruz came by her love of cars at an early age. As a teenager she was enthralled with her father’s 1989 Fox Body Mustang and her grandfather’s 1969 Chevrolet SS. Cruz would hand her grandfather, Jose Cruz, tools as he worked on the car. She also loves motorcycles and just about anything with an engine.
“When I was a teenager, I was wondering what made it fast and also what would make it go faster,” Cruz said. “I liked to take stuff apart and put it back together.”
She recalled her father racing his car when she was a passenger in it. It was then that she was bitten by the racing bug.
“I wanted to continue that,” Cruz said. “I have been in pursuit of speed since then.”
Although Cruz can modify just about any car, she specializes in Mustangs. Her first Mustang was a 1997 model.
Cuz is married her high school sweetheart, Ayla Boscarino-Cruz. The couple have been together for 13 years and have been married for seven years. Their 4-year-old daughter Layla Cruz is the apple of their eyes. Cruz’s ultimate goal is not speed, fame or fortune, but to make her “girls” proud of her.
Cruz said her wife was afraid to watch her race at first but Ayla soon caught the racing bug also. Now, Ayla and Layla cheer her on. Layla “speeds” around in her Mustang Daffne made for her to show her support.
Cruz incorporates her love of Mustangs and her career as a dean. Students with excellent behavior are invited to “Cruising with Cruz.” Cruz brings several modified cars to the school for the students to ‘ooh and ahh’ over. She said she has an open garage policy with them and will offer an internship if they are interested.
“I tell the kids ‘you can be anything you want to be,’” Cruz said.
She said she has had a few people who were surprised to find out a female would be working on their vehicles. However, when they see the end product, she has a customer for life. Cruz also said most of her business has been from referrals and most of her clients are from out of town. Like Lid Glass, who was getting a front splitter on his bright orange Mustang on Saturday. Glass drove from Orlando for his newest addition. Glass’ friend had a splitter on his car that he admired and Glass asked him who did it. Needless to say, he knew what to expect when he arrived and had no reservations.
“It’s not usual to see women in this type of work,” Glass said. “But this is awesome.”
After breaking all the stereotypes, Cruz said the hardest part is, “juggling both jobs and doing both passions at the same time, especially with family time.”
One of Cruz’s favorite quotes is from Tom Hanks in “A League of Their Own,” when he said “If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great.”
Strictly Royal Racing’s name was created from Lana Parrilla’s adaptation of “Once Upon a Time.” Cruz said she adopted the personality of her character. Mottos born from it the theme are “Earn your crown,” “Long live the Queen” and “Where nice and nasty meet classy.”
Cruz has advice for anyone to follow their passion, no matter how difficult it seems to obtain.
“If you have a dream, pursue it as much as possible,” she said. “Greatness happens the moment you push through your fear.”
Strictly Royal Racing appointments can be scheduled by calling 863-777-9499 or by emailing earnyourcrown@strictly royalracing.com. You can also visit them on social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram.