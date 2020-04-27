Due to the COVID-19 situation, I have been making an effort to be a little kinder and a little more open-minded. I have tried to be more courteous when I see others at the grocery store or in a parking lot. I stopped writing about politics because I wanted to focus on the mutual enemy of Democrats and Republicans, but I can only take so much liberal, left-wing hooey without speaking up.
While most journalism these days is left-leaning, the writers with The Associated Press have broad-jumped so far over the line that it is impossible to take them seriously anymore. They have absolutely no respect for honesty, facts, ethics or their political targets, which to me is unacceptable. They have no reservations in drawing opinionated conclusions in nearly all of their stories. They have lost all respect for fair and objective journalism and as such, I have lost all respect for them and their work. And I am not alone. Many, many Americans including those without political interests are disgusted with the fake and highly biased news that is prevalent today.
All across the nation, newspapers are having a harder time staying profitable and while part of that is due to the internet, some of it is due to the fact that the newspapers are allowing their journalists to alienate half of their readership. Also, when the newspapers alienate half their readers, the advertising they sell reaches half as many people and is therefore worth half as much. These same newspapers are now asking for donations so they can stay in print. What a business model. Imagine a plumbing company where the owner insists that his plumbers openly bad mouth politicians he doesn’t like while they are in their customers’ homes. After alienating about half of his potential customer base, in order to stay in business, he runs an ad in the newspaper (what irony!) asking for donations so he can keep his business open.
Remember when you could not tell the political affiliation of a journalist or a TV news anchor? Is there a journalist or TV news anchor today whose political affiliation you can’t tell from reading their story or listening to their broadcast? I believe it is the responsibility of newspaper owners across the US to demand unbiased, accurate, opinion-free journalism from their writers. This goes for writers they employ directly as well as for stories they get from news services like The Associated Press.
Imagine picking up a newspaper and reading story after story where the writer makes no insinuation or injects no personal comment. Fact-based stories with zero opinion. Stories where the writer doesn’t tell you what he thinks will happen in the future but instead sticks to the facts he can prove. Stories that don’t have today’s most popular quote, ”…who spoke on condition of anonymity.” Stories where the writer himself doesn’t process the information for you and write his conclusion of what it means.
With any business, ethical behavior is established by the leadership. If the leadership allows sloppy or marginal ethics, the rank and file will gladly provide sloppy and marginal ethical behavior. But if leadership demands the highest level of ethics, that’s what they will get and that’s what the public will see.
I suppose it’s possible that it’s not about ethics, unbiased and factual reporting or even profitability. I suppose the newspaper business could just be about furthering a political agenda.
Tim Dowling is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.