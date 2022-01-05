The new year has been rung in, and to start 2022, The Highlands Tea Party, in cooperation with Ridge Florist and Ridge Water Filter Systems, will present the movie “In Search of Liberty.”
It will be the first event of the new year at The Champion for Children’s Circle Theater on the historic Circle in downtown Sebring. Scheduled for this coming Thursday, Jan. 6, showings will be at 5 and 7 p.m.
It is free and open to the public.
In this family-friendly movie, Ben, a captivating statesman from America’s past, takes a modern-day family on a series of wild adventures. With a mix of humor, magic and logic, Ben opens their eyes to the origins and importance of the U.S. Constitution, the degree to which it is under attack today, and what can be done to save it.
Key aspects of the Constitution are clearly outlined and important Amendments — such as those guaranteeing freedom of religion and speech, the right to bear arms, warrants for search and seizure, and more — are shown to be vital in our everyday life.
The film shows how the U.S. Constitution is one of three milestones of freedom in human history. First, ancient Greece (around 480 BC), a leader named Pericles developed the idea that citizens could have something to say about government. Prior to that there had only been tyrants and slaves.
Then in England (in1215 AD), some nobles convinced King John to sign the Magna Carta, or the Great Charter, a document that said, in essence, “Not just the King has rights.” Leap forward to 1787 and the U.S. Founders concocted a form of government that exists for the purpose of serving its citizens. The Declaration of Independence our Founders wrote states:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed...”
From the consent of the governed.
This had never happened before and the results were outstanding.
America flourished to the point of being the most powerful country on Earth and a model of success and freedom for civilized people everywhere to emulate. Our U.S. Constitution is the document that guaranteed this freedom and caused the expansion.
“In Search of Liberty” runs about an hour an a half, and is fun for the whole family. It is hoped that parents bring their youngsters and learn about one of our cornerstone documents.