SEBRING — On first hearing, Highlands County commissioners unanimously approved a $157.4 million budget, with a $77 million General Fund and more than three months in fund balance reserves.
If anything should happen in the coming year to hold up revenue coming into county coffers, the county should be able to operate for 3.16 months on its savings alone, said Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz.
Nitz based his estimate that the 2020-21 fiscal year will end with a fund balance of $17.5 million, an influx of $3.36 million in extra collections — including $2.5 million in land sales of tax-delinquent lots — the county should have $19.2 million in fund balance, after budgeting in $1.7 million to cover any shortfalls.
Nitz said, with monthly operating expenses at $6.08 million, that should keep the county well above the recommended three-month cushion, especially if the county does not use the $1.7 million in the coming year.
The good news on reserves drew a yes vote from Commissioner Arlene Tuck who, in previous hearings on the budget and the millage rate, has voted no and/or voiced opposition based on there being no motion to drop the property tax rate or increase the reserves up to or over three months.
She expressed hope that, in the future, the county can go with the rollback rate, which would be a lower rate that still brings in the same revenue as the previous year, thanks to property value increases.
The property tax rate will not go down this year, but it won’t go up. Commissioners approved the 8.55-mil rate on Thursday at the first of their two budget hearings.
They also approved the $157.4 million budget and a budget of $12.5 million for the special districts, which no longer includes fire districts, as all are now under the one fire assessment.
That fire assessment, for Fiscal Year 2021-22, is budgeted to have $6.07 million. Infrastructure will be the highest major fund at $26.1 million. Solid Waste, which includes landfill operations, will have $16.1 million and Transportation will have $12.6 million.
Energy Recovery will have $4.03 million and the Building Department will have $1.3 million. All other funds will have $14.2 million.
From the $77 million General Fund, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will get $32.2 million, the Clerk of Courts will get $4.43 million, the Property Appraiser will get $3.32 million, the Tax Collector will get $1.97 million and the Supervisor of Elections will get $1.22 million.
The Board of County Commissioners will put $3.92 million toward law enforcement and then have $29.9 million to spend out of the General Fund. Nitz said, however, that the General Fund has $6.12 million in mandatory payments the county must make, $1.34 million in transfers to other funds, $864,806 to outside agencies and $481,500 to the reserve for contingency.
That leaves $21.1 million for the board to spend on its departments, Nitz said.