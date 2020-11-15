This home is located at 1420 S. Olsen Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $249,950 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are a buyer looking for a private location, no close-by neighbors, out in the country, yet city close, you may have found your dream home. This one-of-a-kind home is located in in Avon Park Estates close to the City of Avon Park and nearby Wauchula.
The custom-built home is situated on a one-acre fenced lot and is surrounded by woods and nature. The three bedrooms, two bathrooms home is two-story and has a two-car garage and two-car carport. There are multiple porches and balcony to relax and take in the natural surroundings. If you did not know better, one would think they are in the mountains of North Carolina and not Central Florida.
This home is ideal for year around living and entertaining family and friends or for a private weekend retreat to get away from it all. Step on to the covered front porch, you will just imagine yourself sitting in the front porch swing.
Now step in the front door, which opens to a brick floor foyer leading to the living room and party room with the custom bar and lots of detail. On this floor is also a family room, home office and laundry room. The custom bar is sure to be the hub of the home with plenty of seating at the natural wood bar top.
Extend your living space outdoors through the French doors and on to the spacious screened and open porches. This is a great spot to grill out and watch your favorite team on TV. With French doors leading to the screened porch, the home office is another flexible space.
Now moving upstairs, you enter a large open area that extends to the kitchen. Currently this space is used as the dining room but the space can be repurposed to suit the new owner’s needs. A glass door opens from this room to the balcony. The kitchen has newer stainless-steel appliances and lots of counter space for food preparation.
The second floor also includes a spacious master bedroom, private master bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Your guests will enjoy the French doors that open from each bedroom to the balcony. The guest/hall bathroom is updated.
Let’s bring the party outside to the large screened porch and covered porch for additional entertaining space. These porches have galvanized steel half walls and lots of wood detail. Between the porches and garage is a paver patio. The handy person of the home will enjoy the oversized, detached two-car garage and attached double carport with additional parking. The landscape is natural with lots of trees for shade.
If nature and wildlife are your passion, enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony or front porch swing or watch the deer feed in the evening sunset. This home is truly one of a kind and a very special home.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.