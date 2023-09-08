Lake Placid residents went to the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday to ask for intervention with the town’s plans for sewer expansion.
They want to see septic tanks converted to sewer lines, but don’t want a low-flow system.
Scott Schrager of Placid Lakes cited 850 or more signatures on a petition opposing a low-flow system, like the one that served his former home in Port St. Lucie.
“That was a bear to live with,” Schrager said, stating that the city had to have sewer pump trucks constantly clearing the lines.
He asked for a moratorium on low-flow systems, but county commissioners said they have no input or say in what kind of system the town has.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said commissioners only agreed on July 6, 2021, to support the town’s effort to get grants and set up a new system, and sign interlocal agreements, if needed.
Also, to date, the town hasn’t decided to do anything other than improve capacity at its wastewater treatment plant.
Lake Placid Town Councilman Ray Royce said the town is studying options on which systems to use, and where, and has hired three to four engineering firms to advise on that.
In answer to another comment by Schrager, Royce said the town is not choosing “quantity over quality,” but wants the best option to get sewage to the town’s treatment plant, currently handling 200,000 gallons per day. After improvements, it will handle 1 million gallons per day.
The town has a $40 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to do this, Royce said, adding that the state of Florida has “taken multiple actions” over many years to encourage and/or mandate conversion from septic tanks to sewer lines to improve water quality in rivers and lakes.
Residents said they have that concern, too, citing fecal levels measuring three times what is allowed in certain bodies of water, preventing some areas from opening for swimming and risking a drop in property values.
Colleen Charles said a 2020 Florida Department of Environmental Protection study listed both Lake Placid lake and Catfish Creek waterway as bodies that are impaired.
Royce said this is the main reason for the grant. He said roughly half of the $40 million would pay for the plant. The rest would expand the system, but part of that, he suggested, might cover hookup costs for residents, meaning all they’d have to add is a sewer bill to their water bill.
Essentially, Royce said, the sewer bill matches the water bill, so residents pay for an equal number of gallons flowing in and out of their homes.
With almost all of Highlands County in the Lake Okeechobee watershed, Royce said, anyone putting in septic systems now and in the future may have to meet higher treatment standards. Sewers help them out of that.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said water quality, along with good food, is one of two things people must have to live, and water quality protects the commerce — whether from agriculture, development or tourism of all kinds — that bring money to Florida.
This article was corrected to reflect the correct lake which is impaired with contamination.