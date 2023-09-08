Ray Royce at county commission meeting

Lake Placid Town Councilman Ray Royce tells county commissioners on Thursday, amid complaints and concerns from Lake Placid-area residents, that the council has not decided what kind of sewer line expansion to build. All they’ve decided is to increase the town’s wastewater treatment plant capacity to 1 million gallons per day.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

Lake Placid residents went to the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday to ask for intervention with the town’s plans for sewer expansion.

They want to see septic tanks converted to sewer lines, but don’t want a low-flow system.

